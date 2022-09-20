Reported weapon offense closed East Adams for several hours Monday

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Police Department responded to a weapon offense call just after 10:30 am yesterday, September 19 on the 800 block of East Adams.

The reporting party stated two shots were fired, and people ran into apartment number five located behind the former Big O Tires, according to the call log.

RPD secured the area after bullet holes were found in the door. The area was closed down for several hours until a tactical unit breached the apartment to find no one there.

They reopened the area around 3 pm yesterday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, the Riverton Fire Department, and Frontier Ambulance also assisted on the scene or were on standby in the area.