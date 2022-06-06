Rene Schell reminds us about being bear and animal aware, along with celebrity bear sightings

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming Game and Fish is back with some great information on the time of year and the importance of being animal aware. With that in mind Rene talks of Wyoming’s celebrity bears and some tips and advice on seeing them.

Bear #863 and Bear #399 are watched by many people in the world. Rene talks of the magnitude of the hype and even one bear has a doppelganger in Europe. Find out more by giving this interview with Rene Schell a listen.

Wyoming Game and Fish also has some great info online on being “Bear wise”.