Rene Schell discusses tag deadline coming up and information about House Bill 43

(Fremont County) – Wyoming Game and Fish has some important reminders and information about the upcoming tag deadline and House Bill 43. Rene Schell gives an in depth discussion you can give a listen to in this new interview.

Rene gives a break down on non-resident and resident tag information as well as some guidance on the hunt planner. The tag deadline is midnight on the 31st. Then Rene will wrap up the interview providing insight into HB0043 – Trophy game, big game and wild bison license allocations.

