Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous Student of the Week is Zoey Hughes. Her teacher, Mrs. Campbell says, “Zoey is an outstanding person and a great role model to others. She cares about others and always has a smile on her face. Zoey works hard to learn and understand every task she encounters. She then goes the “extra mile”to show her appreciation to those that are helping her! “

Advertisement