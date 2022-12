Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Fourth Grade, Tysen Fuller has been nominated by his teacher, Sarah Witzel. Mrs. Witzel says, “Tysen is a great student! He is kind to all his classmates and really thinks before he acts. He works hard at every task he encounters and perseveres through challenges. Tysen pushes himself to learn new things and it is sure paying off!”

