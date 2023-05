Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Sky Billsie.

Rendezvous’ Student of the Week is Sky Billsie. His teachers say, “Sky has worked hard this year and shown tremendous grit. He’s grown in responsibility as the school year has progressed, and it has paid off. Sky is very friendly, and others enjoy being his friend. Way to go, Sky!”