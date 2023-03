Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s student is Silas Cornejo.

Mrs. Thayer says, “Silas is always, without fail, responsible, respectful, and safe. He consistently cares for others by being kind and considerate to all of his peers. He also is a hard worker and pushes himself to excel in everything he does. It is always a pleasure to have Silas in class!”