Rendezvous Elementary Student of the week: Sara Peden

Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Sara Peden.

Sara Peden is a shining example of gratitude in action. Each day, she exudes an unwavering sense of appreciation, which she does not keep to herself. One of the ways Sara showcases her gratitude is by openly acknowledging the contributions and kindness of those around her. She takes the time to craft heartfelt notes, expressing her thanks for the countless ways people have touched her life. These “Thank You” notes are more than just written words; they are tokens of her deep gratitude that strengthen the bonds of friendship. Sara’s gratitude extends beyond mere words. It radiates from her through countless smiles, which she generously shares with others. Her smiles are a testament to the joy she derives from the experiences she encounters. Sara’s gratitude is not just a habit; it’s a way of life that enriches the lives of those she touches.