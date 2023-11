Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Preston Pitt.

Preston Pitt shows responsibility in classy listening to instructions, asking clarifying questions, and starting work immediately. He is a self-starter that can accurately monitor his progress toward the end goal. He is very detailed in his work completion. He always follows classroom, hallway, and playground rules. Keep up the great work, Preston. We are very impressed!!