Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Parker Elliot.

This week’s Student of the Week is Parker Elliot and was nominated by Mr. Piazissi. He says, “Parker is a hard worker and dedicated to his learning. He comes to class ready to learn and is always polite to his teachers. He is a great model of responsible, respectful, and safe behavior. “