    Rendezvous Elementary Student of the week: Oakley Bekken

    County 10

    Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

    On top of being kind, considerate, and respectful, Oakley Bekken is a highly responsible student. She follows rules and expectations, she works hard and she is always fully engaged in learning. We can tell that Oakley cares about school and is invested in the results of all the effort she puts into every task. Oakley understands how her actions may impact others and consistently makes good choices. She is a model student, setting a shining example for others. We are so fortunate that Oakley is a part of our learning community. She is a tremendous asset! Way to stand out!

