Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Melody Harris. Melody was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Rogers, who says, “Melody is a great student to have in class. She is hardworking, always wants to learn more, and shows consistency in being a kind and considerate young person. Her awareness of others’ feelings is a strength and allows her to have incredible empathy for others. Her hard work shows in all that she does, propelling her to higher levels of learning.”

Advertisement