Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Kamerie Clark.

Kamerie was nominated by Mrs. Peck, who says, “Kamerie should definitely be considered a possible future candidate for president! She’s fair and honest, she has great ideas, and she gets the work done that is required in our rigorous 5th-grade curriculum. Kamerie is an excellent student with a bright future ahead of her at Riverton Middle School.” Way to go, Kamerie!