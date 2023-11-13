Rendezvous Elementary Student of the week: Jacob Arthur

Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous student is Jacob Arthur.

Jacob Arthur’s gratitude is a shining example of the positive impact one person can have on their school community. His willingness to show appreciation for the efforts of his teachers, fellow students, and school staff is inspiring. His kindness and empathy towards others are evident in his everyday actions. Whether it’s a simple “thank you” for help with school work or a kind smile, Jacob’s gestures go a long way in brightening the days of those around him.