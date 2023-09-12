Rendezvous Elementary Student of the week: Garrett Parker

Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Rendezvous’ student of the week is Garrett Parker. His teachers, Mrs. Peck and Mr. Piazzisi say, “We chose Garrett because of his strong leadership presence in the classroom. We can count on Garrett to show others the right choice in both the classroom and hallways, as well as at lunch and recess. If there is a mess at the cafeteria table, Garrett takes it on. If a soccer injury occurs, Garrett analyzes it and gets adult help as needed. Thanks for giving Rendezvous such a great, respectful student.”

