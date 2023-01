Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Student of the Week is Devon Meeks. He was nominated by his teacher, Mrs. Klaproth. She says, ” Devon is a fun kid to teach and be around! He is a hard working student and always puts forth his best effort on all of his work. He is kind to his classmates as well as his teachers and has grown so much as a student this year!”

