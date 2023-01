Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Rendezvous Student of the Week is Fourth Grader, Cali Akao. Cali was nominated by her teacher, Mrs. Woodward, who says, ” Cali is a kind and hardworking young lady. She is always focused on her work and doing the best that she can. She is helpful to others and tries to make sure they are included and understand when in group tasks.”

Advertisement