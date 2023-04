Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

This week’s Student of the Week is Andrea Ybarra.

Advertisement

Mrs. Hill says, “Andrea is a friendly, motivated student and a joy to have in class. She works hard at every task and is motivated to do her best. She is a leader when it comes to helping peers with what they need to be working on. Andrea has excelled in her school work and is a proven role model in 5th grade.”