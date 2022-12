Each week, staff at Rendezvous Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior toward their peers and in their academics. To view all students, click here.

Fourth Grader, Alivia Lee, was nominated by LeAnn Quayle. Mrs. Quayle says, “Alivia is absolutely a great kid! She is so kind and helpful. She is always looking for things that she can do to make someone feel good. Alivia always has a smile on her face. She is an eager learner and comes to school each day with her best foot forward.”

