Rendezvous Committee appointments, Woodridge Estates rezone on Riverton council agenda for Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda begins with the oath of office for Councilmember Dean Peranteaux, who was absent during the swearing-in proceedings that took place earlier this month.

The council will also approve citizen board appointments to the Riverton Rendezvous Committee during the meeting and consider resolutions updating signatory authority information for investment funds.

Rezone

A public hearing will be held before the council considers adopting an ordinance on first reading rezoning Woodridge Estates – a subdivision at Pure Gas and Webbwood roads – from a Planned Neighborhood Shopping District to a Commercial District.

Staff said the developer requested the change to “allow them to create commercial office spaces with garages … for businesses or individuals to rent.”

“(Commercial) zoning offers more flexibility to the type of businesses that can rent and utilize the commercial spaces available,” staff said in a memo to the council.

The Riverton Planning Commission recommended approving the re-zone, according to the memo.

There are two resolutions on Tuesday’s agenda, both regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding – one for HVAC units and one for storm water.

The council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.