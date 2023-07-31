Rename Riverton for a Day! Rendezvous City Beef Roundup and 97.5 FM The Brand need you!

Yup, you heard that right. Rename Riverton for a day! We’re thrilled to announce that County 10’s radio station, 97.5 KDLY ‘The Brand,’ has teamed up with the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup for a rip-roarin’ campaign that will showcase a unique beef related name of your choosing and “Rename Riverton for a day”!

This is YOUR chance to leave your mark on Riverton, Wyoming, and be part of a legendary event that celebrates all things beef! Our city is gearing up for the Rendezvous City Beef Roundup on August 26th and what better way to kick it off.

How to Join the Cattle Country Craze:

1. Let your imagination run wild as you conjure up a beef-inspired name fit for Riverton’s grand transformation.

2. Cast your vote for your favorite name among the top contenders.

3. And the best part? You might just win an exclusive Rendezvous City Beef Roundup swag bag or even TWO VIP tickets to the event on August 26th!

Follow this link to learn more about the campaign, submit your beefy name, and be part of the buzz that’s taking Riverton by storm!

Enter your nominations for the Rename Riverton for a Day once per hour between

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM and Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM Mountain Standard Time.

You can vote once per hour between Friday, August 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM and Monday, August 7, 2023 at 11:59 PM Mountain Standard Time.