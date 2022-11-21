Register now for CWC’s Spring Semester!

Central Wyoming College’s spring course schedule is now available for interested students and early registration for the Spring Semester began on November 1st.

CWC now offers a Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership and Eary Childhood Education. Other new coursework at Central Wyoming College aims to contribute to an ongoing revision of the nation’s food systems.

To support a changing meat economy, Central Wyoming College’s meat science initiative is training a new generation of butchers in meat processing and marketing-supported by small to mid-scale, locally-minded meat enterprises.

Click here for a list of all academic programs at CWC.

Other courses are offered by outreach on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Arapaho language is just one of the offered classes. The Wind River Tribal College is located in Ethete and offers many CWC courses. High School Equivalency and Computer Application courses are being held at the Frank B Wise Building in Fort Washakie. Look below to see the courses available on the Reservation.

Ready to make it happen? Take the first step by checking out the spring course schedule today!