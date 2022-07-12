Refine your writing this summer at the Lander Library!

The Fremont County Library in Lander is hosting a creative writing workshop leading up to the Bookmarked Literary Arts Festival!

Whether you are new to the art, or have been writing for years this workshop is a great way to practice your craft, and refine your skills.

The workshop, hosted by local writer and poet Ami Vincent, begins August 9th, and runs through September 13th. With meetings every Tuesday at 7pm.

Space is limited, and writers must be registered by Aug 3rd.

For more information or to register, call 307-332-5194 or stop by!

This program is sponsored in part by the LOR Foundation & the Lander Chamber of Commerce.