Rediscovering the story of Wyoming legend Tim McCoy [PODCAST]

(Fremont County, WY) – Wyoming history if full of many colorful characters. The story of Tim McCoy’s life tops many of them.

Though the actor, military officer, circus performer and cowboy poet lived and explored a wide variety of places, he considered much of Fremont County, and the Thermopolis-area, home.

Central Wyoming College Agricultural Liaison and 97.5 The Brand voice artist, Jack Schmidt has taken a particular interest in McCoy’s life over the last few months. Jack stopped by KOVE’s Today in the 10 Show recently to share many interesting stories and details about an upcoming presentation about Tim he’ll be part of at the Lander Pioneer Museum, June 15th.

To listen to the full conversation, use the player below or subscribe to the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast platforms!