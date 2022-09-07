Red Flag Warnings, Fire Weather Watches issued for Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be hot and dry, with smoky skies.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect today, more widespread Thursday. Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches have been issued for western and central Wyoming valid Today and Thursday. Avoid burning. Report any new fire starts to law enforcement. #wywx For more info: https://t.co/RZBGEpC0RP pic.twitter.com/7AHYy4tXvM Advertisement September 7, 2022

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 87 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower to upper 50’s, with Lander and Riverton in the lower 60’s.

The NWSR says there will be a big temperature drop Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves in with gusty winds, showers and isolated thunderstorms, mainly east of the Divide.