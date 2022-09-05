Red Flag Warning in effect again today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Red Flag Warnings will be in effect again for Fremont County this afternoon and evening, as near record breaking temperatures are expected today along with 30+ mph winds.

The warning is in effect from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Near critical fire weather conditions will occur elsewhere, along with near record temps. Burning of any kind is highly discouraged today.