Red Desert documentary premiere set for Saturday at CWC

Even if you’ve never visited, Wyoming’s Red Desert has a story to tell.

Now, Last of the Wild brings the Red Desert to the big screen.

The public is invited to the premiere of this short documentary 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center. The event is free and includes a brief panel discussion and a reception with food, drinks, and music.

Last of the Wild examines the Indigenous cultural and historic significance of the Red Desert, highlights the need for us to be responsible stewards of these lands and the wildlife they support, and makes it clear that this iconic landscape is a national treasure.

Through the unique perspectives of Tribal members, wildlife experts, outdoor enthusiasts, and others who are deeply connected to the desert, this film is a visually stunning journey that weaves together the connection between people and the land. While exploring these relationships — and showcasing the vast beauty of the Red Desert — Last of the Wild offers a path to safeguard these lands for future generations.

LAST OF THE WILD premiere

Saturday, April 22, 5 p.m.

Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center

2660 Peck Ave., Riverton, WY 82501

Moderator: Yufna Soldier Wolf | Panelists: Jason Baldes, Mary Headley, Wes Martel

Reception to follow

Free and open to the public

Last of the Wild is directed by Lander filmmaker Kirk Rasmussen and produced by the Wyoming Outdoor Council, Indigenous Land Alliance of Wyoming, and Topographic Media.

The April 22 premiere is made possible by a grant from Wyoming Humanities.

For more information and to find a schedule of future screenings around Wyoming click here.