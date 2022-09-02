Record temperatures for parts of Fremont yesterday; somewhat cooler today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures are still warm but not as hot today, with a good deal of sunshine.

Even though temps are slightly cooler today, yesterday there were record highs for both Lander and Riverton. * 3 Record Highs Set Sept. 1 *

Lander: New Record 98 / Old 94 in 1983 & 2019

Riverton: New Record 97 / Old 94 in 2019

Rock Springs: New Record 90 / Old 89 in 2019

– Records kept at airports –

Highs to be a tad cooler Friday before cranking up for the holiday weekend! #wywx Advertisement September 2, 2022

High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80’s for most of the County today, with Shoshoni and Riverton in the lower 90’s.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 50’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 51 and 48 degrees.

Hot and dry weather will continue from Saturday into the first part of next week.