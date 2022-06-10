Record heat expected this weekend; NWSR also warns of high mountain snowmelt causing fast-moving, deceptively cold water conditions

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, while we are expecting quiet weather to close out the week, unseasonably warm temperatures will become a concern into this weekend.

As temperatures rise into the upper 80’s and low 90’s, some locations may break daily record high temperatures both Saturday and Sunday.

For Fremont County, Lander and Riverton look the most likely to reach or break those record temperatures.

Advertisement