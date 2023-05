(Fremont County, WY) – It’s National EMS Week and from all of us at County 10, a huge THANK YOU to our Fremont County emergency responders!

Frontier Ambulance Operations Manager Diane Lane recently joined us to chat more about the 24/7 job they do and how we can help our local EMS. SageWest Growth and Outreach Liaison Margaret Wilder also joined the conversation.

Listen to the full interview below or by finding the County 10 Podcast!

