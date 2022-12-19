Recognition for outgoing mayor scheduled for Riverton council meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda for the meeting includes an introduction and oath of office for a new Riverton Police Department dispatcher and officer, as well as a recognition for outgoing Mayor Richard Gard.

The council will also consider a recommendation from the Fix Our Roads Citizens Committee to initiate the bidding process for a reconstruction project on Davis Lane.

Advertisement

Tuesday’s council meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are also stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.