Reclamation announces fluctuation of Wind River flow downstream of Boysen Dam

(Shoshoni, WY) – The Bureau of Reclamation, in response to a request from the Hanover Irrigation District, has scheduled a flushing flow below Boysen Dam.

“The purpose of the flushing flow below Boysen is to attempt to flush moss down river and mitigate the moss the district has at their diversion,” said Wyoming Area Manager Lyle D. Myler.

On July 26, flows in the river below Boysen Dam will fluctuate from 1,250 cubic feet per second to 3,200 cfs, and back down to 1,250 cfs according to the following schedule:

HOURS 12:01 a.m. – 4 a.m. 4 a.m. – 5 a.m. 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. BOYSEN OUTFLOWS (cfs) 1,250 2,200 3,200 2,600 2,000 1,600 1,250

Upon completion, the flows below Boysen Dam will return to 1,250 cfs.

The public is urged to use caution during this period of rapid fluctuation of flows below Boysen Dam.

Located on the Wind River near Shoshoni, Boysen Dam provides irrigation, hydropower, flood control, municipal, industrial, and fish and wildlife benefits. Near Thermopolis, the name of the river changes from Wind River to Bighorn River. More than 60,000 acres of farmland in Wyoming receive their irrigation supply from the Bighorn River downstream of Boysen Dam.