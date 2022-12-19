Reception for Becker to happen Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, December 20 at 9 am in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 815 8718 2685 Passcode: 351852

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS AND DOWL ENGINEER KASEY JONES – COUNTRY ACRES ROAD RECONSTRUCTION AND OVERLAY PROJECT CLOSE OUT

9:30 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE & DEPUTY MARGY IRVINE – REVIEW OF ELECTION RELATED COSTS

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT:

10:00 A.M.: RECEPTION FOR COUNTY COMMISSIONER TRAVIS BECKER

h/t Fremont County Commissioners