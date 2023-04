(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared snowfall totals for the recent storm that made its way through the state and Fremont County area.

Atlantic City got just over 4 feet of snow, with the South Pass, Lander, Dubois and Fort Washakie areas all reporting over 1 foot, while other areas of the county only received a “paltry” 6-10 inches. h/t NWSR

Our neighbors in Natrona County also received record setting snowfall in Casper, dating all the way back to the 1930’s.

Advertisement

Casper…that was quite the storm. We now have new records for the single snowiest day in Casper, as well as the largest snowstorm on record! Both these records were previously set in December 1982. #wywx pic.twitter.com/CcNZhPzYGs — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) April 6, 2023