Our condolences,

William Lacey, 90, of Dubois passed away at his home on Sunday, July 3, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, WY. Viewing will begin at 12:00 pm with the service following at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Glenrock, WY, at 11:00 am on Monday, July 11, 2022. To read full obituary, click here.