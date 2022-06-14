Recent Deaths: Wunder Jr., Wilson

Our condolences,

Edward “Ed” Wunder Jr., 65, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, peacefully at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Donald Leon Wilson, age 87, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, in Lander at the Westward Heights Care Center, surrounded by his family, who prayed and sang hymns to him as he made his final journey home to his Heavenly Father. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at the Hudson Funeral Home Chapel in Lander, June 18, 2022 at 1:00pm. To view full obituary, click here.