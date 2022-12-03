Recent deaths: Wortman, Robertson

Idora Irene Wortman passed away on November 29, 2022 at age 93, just 17 days short of her 94th birthday. A memorial and Catholic mass will be held later in the summer of 2023. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Phyllis "Penny" Maria Robertson, 71, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Mrs. Robertson passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in Riverton, Wyoming surrounded by her family and friends.