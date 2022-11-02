Recent deaths: Wilson, Miller, Foster

Wanda Mae “Metty” Wilson, 85, passed away October 30, 2022 at Help for Health Hospice in Riverton, Wyoming. Per Metty’s wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. Internment will take place at later date in the Elliott Cemetery in Jackson, WY. To view full obituary, please click here.

Gary “Chaw” Miller, 80, of Riverton passed away at his home on Thursday, October 27, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Mountain View Cemetery with military honors. To view full obituary, please click here.

Ronald Earl Foster age 79 of Lander, Wyoming passed away at home on Friday Oct. 28, 2022 peacefully with his loving wife and his daughter Chris holding his hand. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 1 pm at Hudson’s Funeral Home in Lander, Wyoming. All friends are welcome to the service and reception to follow. The viewing will begin before the service at 9 am. To view full obituary, please click here.

