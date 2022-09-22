Recent deaths: Whiteman, McMichael, Huntsman

Felicia Whiteman, 69, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Morning Star Manor surrounded by her loving family. A rosary followed by the wake will be at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 28 Skyline Drive. The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.

Cindy K. McMichael, 65, of Riverton passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Sage West Hospital in Riverton. A Celebration of her Life will be held 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Riverton Elks’Lodge in Riverton. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and a family inurnment of her ashes are in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, please click here.

Judy J Huntsman, resident of Riverton Wy. passed away on Sept. 17th, 2022, after suffering sudden heart failure. No services will be held. To view full obituary, please click here.