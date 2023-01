Daniel James WhiteBird “Bird”, 39, of Riverton passed away at the University of Utah Medical Center surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A rosary and wake will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the family residence located at 4055 Sandy Lane, starting at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Click here to view full obituary.

Advertisement