Recent deaths: Whelan, Brown, Naef, Devish, Hakert, Noxon

Aiden Allen Whelan passed away unexpectedly on November 11, 2022 at home. He is survived by his parents Erica Lee and Jacob Allen Whelan. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel of Mount Hope (Hudson’s Funeral Home; 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY) on Monday November 21, 2022 @ 11:00 A.M. To view full obituary, please click here.

Funeral services for Melvin Dele Brown, 68, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022 at the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds with a wake to follow. To view full obituary, please click here.

A Celebration of Life Open House for Russel S. Naef, 63, will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022 at The Country Cove Restaurant, 301 East Main St, Riverton, WY. A Viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, please click here.

Advertisement

Kurt R. Devish, 63, of Riverton formerly of Fort Bridger, Wyoming passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to his wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kurt’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Davis Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Reach Clubhouse. To view full obituary, please click here.

Sharon Hakert, 75, of Riverton passed away at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To view full obituary, please click here.

Jeffrey Noxon, 67, of Riverton passed away in Cheyenne, WY on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. To view full obituary, please click here.