Caroline (Phagan) Werner passed away 12/26/22 at Westward Heights Nursing Home. Memorials can be made to the Lander Senior Center or First Baptist Church. Services at Hudson’s Funeral Home with interment at Mount Hope Cemetery on January 5, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.

Vivian C. Smith (Andrews), 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 29th, 2022. To view full obituary, click here.