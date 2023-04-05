Recent deaths: Wells, Davis, Wilson, Littleshield, Franch

Eric Wells, born July 23, 1951 in Thermopolis, Wyoming to John and Barbara Wells. A memorial will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

Henry “Pete” Davis was called by the Lord to his eternal home on April 1, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with interment at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

We regretfully announce the passing of Elaine Wilson of Riverton on April 1, 2023. Elaine was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully. A Viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Funeral services for Elaine Wilson, 84, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Following the interment, a Celebration of Life for Elaine will be held at the Chandelle Center, 3445 Chandelle Blvd, a lunch will be served. To view full obituary, click here.

Funeral services for Sarah Delores Littleshield, 75, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Sarah’s home, 23 Red Crow with a wake to follow. Mrs. Littleshield passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her home in St. Stephens, Wyoming. To view full obituary, click here.

Caroline Ruth Spriggs Franch born October 23, 1938 to Pete and Margaret McDougall Spriggs, jumped in her chariot and was carried away in true Caroline fashion, on March 30, 2023 at Westward Heights nursing home in Lander Wyoming. A family celebration will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.