Recent deaths: Weber

Nadine Katherine Weber passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at (Banner) Wyoming Medical Center with her family by her side, after a courageous fight against declining health conditions. The family would like to thank everybody who has taken the time to visit, encourage, and be present with Nadine as she faced health challenges in her later years. Funeral services will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Friday, November 4th, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. to celebrate Nadine’s life, and offer praise and thanksgiving to the One who is truly the Resurrection and the Life, Jesus Christ. To view full obituary, please click here.

