Recent Deaths: Webber, Tillman

Our condolences,

Donald Kirk Webber, 70, of Lander, Wyoming died at his home in Lander on May 30, 2022. A visitation will be held at the Chapel of Mount Hope located at Hudson’s Funeral Home, Monday June 6th, from 4-5 PM. Cremation will follow. To view full obituary, click here.

In loving memory of Bryant SkyHawk Tillman, born on November 26th, 1988 in Lander, Wyoming. Bryant passed away on May 31st, 2022 in Billings, Montana. Everyone is welcome to attend traditional Indian services. Wake will take place Monday, June 6th 2022 at 7pm at Rocky Mountain Hall. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 7th 2022 at 2pm at Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie. Burial will follow at Sacajawea cemetery in Fort Washakie, WY. To view full obituary, click here.