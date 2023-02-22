Recent deaths: Warren, Lemenager, Trees, Brost, Miller

Funeral services for Kodah Ryley Warren, 19, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow Yellowcalf Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023 at St. Michael’s Mission Parish Hall with a wake to follow. Mr. Warren passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.

No services will be held for Steven H. Lemenager, 83, who passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Riverton, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Davis Funeral Home. To view full obituary, please click here.

William “Bill” Trees, 86, of Riverton passed away at the Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Sunday, February 19, 2023. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Lighthouse Bible Church. Immediately after the service the family would like everyone to join them for a dinner in the fellowship hall. To view full obituary, please click here.

Patsy Boyd Brost passed away peacefully and returned to her Father in Heaven on February 20, 2023. Memorial services will be in the Spring of 2023 in Cowley, Wyoming at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To view full obituary, please click here.

No services will be held for Daniel Eugene Miller, 76, who passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. To view full obituary, please click here.