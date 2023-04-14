Recent deaths: Walters, Douglas-Szablewski, Keele, Sims, Atkinson

Kenneth Walters, Sr., 91, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Help for Health Hospice Home. A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Linda Jean Douglas-Szablewski, 70, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at the Help for Health Hospice Home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. A visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home. Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 430 Elizabeth Drive. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband Daniel. To view full obituary, click here.

No services are scheduled for life-long Riverton resident, Tina Marie Keele, 55, who passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

Ross Sims, 67, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. To view full obituary, click here.

David K Atkinson, 88, of Lander, Wyoming, died on April 2, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.