Recent deaths: Wagon, Grissen, Armour, Laramore, Currey, Stowe, Zeiler, Sampson

William Leslie Wagon, 77, of Fort Washakie, WY died on May 6, 2023 at Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Shoshone Boys & Girls Club after the wake he will be taken to his house, 263 Trout Creek Road. Wake will be held at 7pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Shoshone Boys & Girls Club. Interment at Sacajawea Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Virginia Ver Lee Atman Grissen, age 92, of Lander, WY, and formerly of Holland, MI, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home. To view full obituary, click here.

Preston Marcus Armour died peacefully after a lengthy illness in Mountain View, CA on April 26, 2023. To view full obituary, click here.

In loving memory, Buck Laramore -Buck passed on April 28 in Thermopolis, Wyoming at the age of 33. He was born to Rodney “Rocky” Torix and Debra Laramore – Fenton on December 17, 1989. To view full obituary, click here.

Lavern Keith Currey passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Cascade Creek Memory Care in Rochester, MN. He was 91. Keith had his family and loving companion by his side at the time of his death. Keith was loved by all and will be greatly missed. To view full obituary, click here.

A memorial service for Stanley J. Stowe, 63, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Yellowcalf Cemetery. Cremation has taken place. To view full obituary, click here.

In loving memory, Virginia Zeiler– Virginia Passed on April 24, 2023 at home after 2 years of what seemed to be for her a time where she had a hard time with falling. To view full obituary, click here.

Gloria Rose (Lajeunesse) Sampson, 78, of Halifax MA, passed away

suddenly in her sleep on March 26th, 2023 from a long battle of health

issues. To view full obituary, click here.