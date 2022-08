Our condolences to family and friends.

Marlene Wadley, 80, of Riverton passed away at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton on Monday, August 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Heritage Hall at the Riverton Fairgrounds. This will be a carry in, lunch meat will be provided, please bring your favorite dish. To view full obituary, click here.