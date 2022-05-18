Recent Deaths: Vinich, Brown

Our condolences,

Lyle Vinich passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home in Lander after a lengthy illness. His wife Carol and adult kids were by his side. He was 91. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00 am to !0:00 am. Interment will follow the funeral at Hudson Town Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.

Wayne Benedict Brown passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. A rosary will be held starting at 7:00pm on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. A second rosary with a wake will be at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Eagle Hall at St. Stephen’s. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. To view full obituary, click here.